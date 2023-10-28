Open Menu

IRSA Releases 90,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 07:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 90,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1527.12 feet, which was 129.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

Water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.65 feet, which was 155.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 48,000, 45,300, 45,100 and 12,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the River Kabul, a total of 9,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,300 cusecs released from the River Chenab at Marala.

