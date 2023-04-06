IRSA releases 90,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 90,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 63,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1432.31 feet and was 34.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,100 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1107.45 feet, 57.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 21,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 31,100, 32,900, 38,700 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.