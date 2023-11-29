Open Menu

IRSA Releases 90,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 90,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.96 feet and was 98.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.15 feet, which was 127.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 45,000, 39,900 and 16,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

