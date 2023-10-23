IRSA releases 90,800 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 90,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.76 feet and was 130.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.55 feet, which was 158.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,900, 46,000, 36,400 and 10,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.