Open Menu

IRSA Releases 90,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 90,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 90,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.76 feet and was 130.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.55 feet, which was 158.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,900, 46,000, 36,400 and 10,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX F ..

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX Field Campaign

15 minutes ago
 EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense & ..

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense &amp; Security 2023 in Bangkok

30 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer ..

MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer satisfaction

30 minutes ago
 Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 M ..

Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 Million Patients, Enhancing Acc ..

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

1 hour ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

1 hour ago
PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

1 hour ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

2 hours ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

2 hours ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

3 hours ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan