IRSA releases 91,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.31 feet and was 89.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.00 feet, which was 102.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,300, 46,600, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.