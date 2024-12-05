Open Menu

IRSA Releases 91,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 91,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.31 feet and was 89.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.00 feet, which was 102.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,300, 46,600, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

15 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

15 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

15 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

15 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

15 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan