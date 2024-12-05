IRSA Releases 91,000 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.31 feet and was 89.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.00 feet, which was 102.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,300, 46,600, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree police delivers justice on citizens' doorstep13 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operations against three illegal housing schemes23 minutes ago
-
CAMEA hosts session IV "Transforming Regional Dynamics & Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture"23 minutes ago
-
Government developing Gender Digital Divide Policy to empower women33 minutes ago
-
PM for strict measures to accelerate taxation, implement revenge collection strategy33 minutes ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso42 minutes ago
-
Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities42 minutes ago
-
Seminar on positive change in social behaviors held43 minutes ago
-
'Khelta Punjab' games competitions concluded:43 minutes ago
-
Digital art important tool in transformation of marketing framework52 minutes ago
-
1864 power pilferers held in six months, 9772 cases lodged52 minutes ago