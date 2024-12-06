IRSA releases 91,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 91,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1486.01 feet and was 88.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1151.05 feet, which was 101.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,300, 46,800, 37,700 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.