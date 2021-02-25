IRSA releases 91,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 91,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1413.67 feet, which was 21.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,700 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1143.20 feet, which was 105.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,200 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,000, 32,300 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.