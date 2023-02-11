IRSA releases 91,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 91,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1484.65 feet and was 86.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,400 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1127.77 feet, which was 77.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,700 cusecs and 25,300 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 56,100, 38,200, 34,200 and 6,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.