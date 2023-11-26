Open Menu

IRSA Releases 91,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 91,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1501.88 feet and was 101.88 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.00 feet, which was 130.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 43,500, 39,900 and 14,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

