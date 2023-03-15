UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 91,900 Cusecs Water

Published March 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 91,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 64,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.28 feet and was 32.28 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,300 cusecs while the outflow as 43,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1100.10 feet, 50.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 21,200 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 47,300, 33,200, 30,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

