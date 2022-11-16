IRSA releases 92,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 92,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1519.70 feet and was 121.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,700 cusecs while outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.05 feet, which was 96.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 161,400 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 56,500, 38,500, 34,900 and 9,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.