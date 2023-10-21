Open Menu

IRSA Releases 92,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 92,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 92,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 69,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.94 feet and was 130.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1209.

85 feet, which was 159.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 7,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 48,000, 46,000, 42,700 and 13,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the River Kabul, a total of 12,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs was released from the River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

1 hour ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

2 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

2 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

3 hours ago
Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

4 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

4 hours ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan