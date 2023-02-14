UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 92,300 Cusecs Water

Published February 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 92,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1480.85 feet and was 82.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,900 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1125.40 feet, which was 75.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 59,300, 41,900, 27,000 and 7,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

