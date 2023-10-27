IRSA releases 92,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 92,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1527.54 feet, which was 129.54 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

Water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.25 feet, which was 156.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 48,900, 45,000, 41,800 and 11,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.