IRSA Releases 92,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 92,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 1285200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1420.47 feet which was 18.47 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1111:95 feet, which was 61.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,700, 34,000, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

