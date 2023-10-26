Open Menu

IRSA Releases 93,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 93,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 93,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1527.91 feet and was 129.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.90 feet, which was 156.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,900, 45,000, 39,700 and 11,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

