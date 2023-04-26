UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 93,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 93,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 107,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.64 feet and was 46.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,400 cusecs while outflow as 22,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.20 feet, 69.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 39,700 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 26,400, 43,700, 34,900 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 24,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

