IRSA releases 93973 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 93973 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 94701 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1076.60 feet, which was 26.

06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27928 and 28000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46653 ,39665 and 26010 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 17600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15073 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.