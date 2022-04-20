UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 93973 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 93973 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 93973 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 94701 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1076.60 feet, which was 26.

06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27928 and 28000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46653 ,39665 and 26010 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 17600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15073 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.