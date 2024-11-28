Open Menu

IRSA Releases 94100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 94,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.62 feet and was 99.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1159.15 feet, which was 109.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,400, 45,400, 38,400 and 5,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

