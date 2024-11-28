IRSA Releases 94100 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 94,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.62 feet and was 99.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1159.15 feet, which was 109.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,400, 45,400, 38,400 and 5,800 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPCCI Senior Vice President credits PM's leadership for stock exchange success, economic growth1 minute ago
-
PM congratulates nation as PSX hits 100,000 milestone for first time1 minute ago
-
Nine police officials pinned promotion badges21 minutes ago
-
Two cops reshuffle31 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper booked for selling pesticides without license51 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturned in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
'Jaggery 'with dry nuts emerges as top winter treat1 hour ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC3 hours ago
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa12 hours ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal12 hours ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..12 hours ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon12 hours ago