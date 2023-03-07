UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 94,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 94,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.90 feet and was 46.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,400 cusecs while outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1105.20 feet, which was 55.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,600 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,900, 40,500, 34,100 and 10,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

