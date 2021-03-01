UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 94,400 Cusecs Water

Mon 01st March 2021

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 94,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1411.52 feet, which was 19.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,300 and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1136.35 feet, which was 98.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,800 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,500, 15,800 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

