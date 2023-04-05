IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 94,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 63,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.14 feet and was 33.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,800 cusecs while outflow as 7,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.00 feet, 56.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 24,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,300, 32,900, 39,900 and 13,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.