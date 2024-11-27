IRSA Releases 94,400 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 94,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.78 feet and was 100.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,100 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.15 feet, which was 110.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,100, 45,400, 38,400 and 5,700 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters10 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC10 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK20 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication30 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures30 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border30 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK30 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques30 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes60 minutes ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar1 hour ago
-
Woman dies, six others receive injuries in road accident1 hour ago