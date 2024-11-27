Open Menu

IRSA Releases 94,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 94,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.78 feet and was 100.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,100 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.15 feet, which was 110.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,100, 45,400, 38,400 and 5,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

2 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

14 hours ago
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

14 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

14 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

14 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

14 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan