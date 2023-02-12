UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 94,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 94,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 94,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1483.40 feet and was 85.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,900 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1127.25 feet, which was 77.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 56,200, 44,700, 32,100 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

12 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

12 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

12 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.