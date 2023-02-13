UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 94,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 94,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 94,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 55,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1482.10 feet and was 84.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 16,800 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.30 feet, which was 76.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 14,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 53,500, 39,600, 29,500 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Private sector needs to bring their potential to t ..

Private sector needs to bring their potential to the table to support government ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-b ..

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sa ..

HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sale tomorrow

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

2 hours ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.