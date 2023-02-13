IRSA releases 94,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 94,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 55,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1482.10 feet and was 84.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 16,800 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.30 feet, which was 76.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 14,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 53,500, 39,600, 29,500 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.