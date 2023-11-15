Open Menu

IRSA Releases 94,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 94,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 94,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.69 feet and was 110.69 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,900, 48,700, 41,500 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

3 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

12 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

12 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

12 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

12 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

12 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

12 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan