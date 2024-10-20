Open Menu

IRSA Releases 95,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 95,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.57 feet and was 137.57 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,900 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1198.20 feet, which was 148.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,900, 50,600, 56,600 and 13,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

