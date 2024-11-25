IRSA Releases 95,100 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 95,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1501.05 feet and was 103.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1161.95 feet, which was 111.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,400, 46,600, 39,000 and 5,400 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five cops among seven injured in Tank2 minutes ago
-
PBF welcomes Belarus President with hopes for flourishing bilateral trade11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs Astor Peace Committee’s meeting12 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life12 minutes ago
-
KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram41 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today1 hour ago
-
Renowned singer Salim Raza remembered on his 41st death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest1 hour ago
-
2,353 Kashmiri women martyred, 11,265 molested by Indian troops since 19892 hours ago
-
Khailta Punjab competitions to begin in South Punjab from 25th14 hours ago
-
Punjab to deal with anti-development elements with an iron hand: Khawaja Salman14 hours ago
-
Trailer hits boy to death in Muzaffargarh14 hours ago