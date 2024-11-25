IRSA releases 95,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 95,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1501.05 feet and was 103.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1161.95 feet, which was 111.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,400, 46,600, 39,000 and 5,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.