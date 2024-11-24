IRSA Releases 95,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 95,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1502.17 feet and was 104.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,400 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1162.85 feet, which was 112.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,700, 48,000, 34,200 and 5,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
