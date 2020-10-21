IRSA releases 95,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 95,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,400 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.19 feet, which was 140.19 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,600 cusecs and outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1214.55 feet, which was 174.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,800, 51,900 and 15,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.