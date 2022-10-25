IRSA releases 96,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 96,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.50 feet and was 136.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,400 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1167.50 feet, which was 117.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 40,100, 43,300 and 22,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.