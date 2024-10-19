Open Menu

IRSA Releases 96,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 96,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 96,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.64 feet and was 137.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 36,700 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1199.05 feet, which was 149.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 25,700, 50,600, 55,700 and 21,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

