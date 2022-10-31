IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 96,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 53,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1530.95 feet and was 132.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,200 cusecs while outflow was 47,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1161.95 feet, which was 111.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 5,100 cusecs and 31,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur were recorded 61,300, 41,200, 34,400 and 12,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,400 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.