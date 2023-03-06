IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 96,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1447.13 feet and was 49.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 21,400 cusecs while outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1105.60 feet, which was 55.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 18,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 62,000, 39,800, 34,100 and 10,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.