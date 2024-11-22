IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 96,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1504.32 feet and was 106.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,200 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1164.65 feet, which was 114.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 4,700 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,100, 50,600, 36,700 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.