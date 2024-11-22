IRSA Releases 96,400 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 96,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1504.32 feet and was 106.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,200 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1164.65 feet, which was 114.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 4,700 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,100, 50,600, 36,700 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine shot in rivals firing1 minute ago
-
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case6 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Science, Art exhibition holds in Girls college Larkana21 minutes ago
-
Police officers directed to sign agreements with hospitals, colleges for welfare of Dera range’ pe ..21 minutes ago
-
PM directs implementation as IT ministry presents action plan on $25bln IT exports21 minutes ago
-
Indian troops’ savagery uncovered in Kishtwar as civilians endure horrific torture31 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor urges parents to vaccinate children against diphtheria31 minutes ago
-
7th meeting of BASR held31 minutes ago
-
KP govt eliminates job quota for employees’ heirs31 minutes ago
-
Universal Diabetic day observed in CMC Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Man and his daughter killed in road accident41 minutes ago