IRSA Releases 96,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

IRSA releases 96,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 96,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1503.25 feet and was 105.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,700 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1163.75 feet, which was 113.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,300, 48,000, 35,100 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

