IRSA releases 96,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 96,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1418.30 feet, which was 34.30 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,300 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1131.25 feet, which was 91.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,800 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21,800, 38,300 and 9,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala