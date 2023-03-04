IRSA releases 96,600 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 96,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1451.50 feet and was 53.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,600 cusecs while outflow was 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.85 feet, which was 56.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 18,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 62,000, 43,400, 32,800 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.