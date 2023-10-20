Open Menu

IRSA Releases 96,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 96,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 96,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.98 feet and was 130.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1210.50 feet, which was 160.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,000, 46,000, 48,800 and 15,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

