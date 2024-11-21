IRSA Releases 96,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 96,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1505.41 feet and was 107.41 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1165.60 feet, which was 115.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,000, 50,200, 36,700 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
