IRSA releases 96,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 96,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 96,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1511.46 feet and was 111.46 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.55 feet, which was 140.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 49,500, 37,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.