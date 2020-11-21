IRSA releases 97,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 97,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1501.46 feet, which was 113.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 25,900 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.75 feet, which was 148.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67,600, 50,800 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.