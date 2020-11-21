UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 97,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:58 PM

IRSA releases 97,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 97,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 97,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1501.46 feet, which was 113.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 25,900 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.75 feet, which was 148.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67,600, 50,800 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8, announced with 64MP quad camera an ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Shoigu Says 23 Posts Set Up in Karabakh, ..

1 minute ago

Moeed Yusuf says India wants to damage regional pe ..

10 minutes ago

PKR1.7million Women’s T20 championship to begin ..

14 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

Georgia opposition boycott election runoffs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.