IRSA Releases 97,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 97,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1532.32 feet and was 134.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,300 cusecs while outflow as 52,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1164.05 feet, which was 114.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 8,400 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 68,200, 41,300, 35,800 and 16,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,700 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

