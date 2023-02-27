UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 97,200 Cusecs Water

Published February 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 97,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 54,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1460.96 feet and was 62.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 15,000 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1112.60 feet, which was 62.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 17,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 58,900, 41,400, 30,400 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

