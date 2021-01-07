IRSA releases 97,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 97,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 120,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1471.78 feet, which was 79.78 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,400 cusecs and outflow as 23,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.50 feet, which was 127.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33,200 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,200, 16,700 and 6,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 62,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.