IRSA Releases 97,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 97,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 70,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.58 feet and was 138.58 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 38,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.85 feet, which was 127.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 7,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 48,900, 53,400 and 27,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 4,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

