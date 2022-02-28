UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 97598 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 97598 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 97598 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60744 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18200 and 18200cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1105.20 feet, which was 55.

02 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 18146 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32040 , 17991and 34005 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20398 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

42 minutes ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>