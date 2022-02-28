IRSA releases 97598 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 97598 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60744 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18200 and 18200cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1105.20 feet, which was 55.

02 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 18146 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32040 , 17991and 34005 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20398 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.