IRSA releases 97,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 97,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1503.21 feet, which was 115.21 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,000 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1190.20 feet, which was 150.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,800 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 74,900, 53,400 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.