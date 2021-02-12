IRSA releases 97,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 97,900 cusec water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,600 cusec.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.88 feet, which was 55.88 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,900 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.25 feet, which was 127.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,000, 48,100 and 6,000 cusec respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,700 cusec of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusec released from the Chenab River at Marala.