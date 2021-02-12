UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 97,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

IRSA releases 97,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 97,900 cusec water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,600 cusec.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.88 feet, which was 55.88 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,900 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.25 feet, which was 127.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,000, 48,100 and 6,000 cusec respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,700 cusec of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusec released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.