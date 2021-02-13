UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 97,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 97,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 97,900 cusec water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,700 cusec.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.41 feet, which was 53.41 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,900 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.35 feet, which was 126.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,700, 48,100 and 6,000 cusec respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,300 cusec of water was released at Nowshera and 3000 cusec released from the Chenab River at Marala.

